Peachtree Mall retailer faces potential data breach

Forever 21 located within the Peachtree Mall in Columbus may have recently suffered a potential data breach.

The retailer released a statement announcing the breach saying:

"FOREVER 21 is notifying its customers that it recently received a report from a third party that suggested there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were used at certain FOREVER 21 stores...We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience. We will continue to work to address this matter."

Due to encryption services that Forever 21 implemented in 2015, only certain point of sale devices in certain stores when those encryption services were not in operation.

An investigation and focused on card transactions from March 2017 – October 2017.

Because the investigation is ongoing, complete findings are unavailable. Forever 21 expects to provide additional notice to the specific stores and timeframes involved.

Forever 21 encourages customers to closely monitor their payment card statements. If customers see an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank issuing that card.

The store operates over 800 stores across more than 50 countries and it is unclear if the Peachtree Mall location, which opened in 2015, was involved in the breach.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.