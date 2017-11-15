Portion of 18th Ave. blocked off following gas line rupture

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A portion of 18th Avenue is blocked off due to a minor gas line rupture.

The incident happened Tuesday morning as crews have been repairing the water line for the past two weeks and accidentally ruptured the gas line in the process.

The 2800 block of 18th Avenue remains closed until further notice.

