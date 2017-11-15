Phenix City police searching for trailer theft suspect

The Phenix City Police Department needs your help locating a suspect who stole a trailer.

In a Facebook post dated Wednesday morning, the Phenix City Police Department released security camera footage that shows a man stealing a trailer from behind Custom Jewelers.

The trailer was parked behind the business located on U.S. Hwy. 80 when the suspect drives up behind the business, attaches, the trailer to his truck, and drives away.

Anyone with any information should contact Inv. Farley at (334) 448-2841.

Check out the full surveillance footage below.

