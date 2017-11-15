LaGrange police searching for person of interest caught on camera

The LaGrange Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest in a string of thefts.

Several thefts have occurred on Youngsville Road in LaGrange and this person of interest was caught on a trail camera on a property in the 500 block of Youngsville Road.

Anyone with any information about either this man’s identity or the thefts should contact Detective Jones at (706) 883-2620 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

Check out LaGrange Police Department’s Facebook post below.

