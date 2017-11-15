Columbus pastor elected to Mercer University’s Board of Trustees - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus pastor elected to Mercer University’s Board of Trustees

(Source: Mercer University Facebook) (Source: Mercer University Facebook)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

During its annual Homecoming meeting, Mercer University’s Board of Trustees elected a Columbus pastor to join them.

First Baptist Church’s James C. Elder, Jr. was chosen to serve a five-year term on Mercer’s governing body.

Elder is a former Mercer University student, graduating in 1977 from Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts.

The Board of Trustees also elected eight other new trustees for five-year terms to replace the nine trustees rotating off, including former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter was also elected a Life Trustee making him one of only two individuals to hold that distinction at Mercer.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly