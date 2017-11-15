Columbus pastor elected to Mercer University’s Board of Trustees

During its annual Homecoming meeting, Mercer University’s Board of Trustees elected a Columbus pastor to join them.

First Baptist Church’s James C. Elder, Jr. was chosen to serve a five-year term on Mercer’s governing body.

Elder is a former Mercer University student, graduating in 1977 from Mercer’s College of Liberal Arts.

The Board of Trustees also elected eight other new trustees for five-year terms to replace the nine trustees rotating off, including former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter was also elected a Life Trustee making him one of only two individuals to hold that distinction at Mercer.

