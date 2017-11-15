Mercy Med officially opens school-based health center at Fox Elementary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mercy Med of Columbus has officially opened its School-Based Health Center on Wednesday morning.

The local clinic shared the great news on its Facebook page, “It has been a long time coming, but we finally opened to see students today!”

Mercy Med at Fox Elementary is an extension of Mercy Med and the School-Based Health Center is at the elementary school.

Fox Elementary School is just three blocks away from the clinic’s office on 2nd Avenue.

“We are providing a clinician in an office in the school so that if a child is sick, he or she can be seen quickly by a provider,” Mercy Med says on its Facebook post.

Their objective is to reduce barriers of accessing healthcare and to help reduce excessive absences.

The clinic credited Pierce Chapel, Trinity Episcopal Church, Fox Elementary, Yvette Scarborough, Sarah Crider and Dr. Joe Zanga for their help in opening this center.

