Missing Auburn man found dead along Lee County road

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A missing Auburn man has been found dead beside a Lee County road.

Auburn Police received a 911 call Wednesday morning from a family that stated they had located a missing family member deceased beside a road.

EMS and police identified the body as 67-year-old Charlie Lee Macon, of Auburn, who was found in a culvert in the 3200 block of Lee Road 10.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced Macon dead at the scene. Macon had apparently been missing since Monday and a missing person report had been filed with police.

The family had been searching for him as he often walked the highways picking up cans. When they noticed some bags with cans on the side of the roadway, they stopped and found him in the culvert.

It appears that Macon fell about 8 to 9 feet to the concrete below the roadway. No foul play is suspected at this time.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The death investigation is ongoing by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner’s office

