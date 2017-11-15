Columbus man with six previous DUI convictions pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

A Columbus man made his first appearance before a judge Wednesday afternoon following a fatal motorcycle crash.

Daniel Lee Voss, 58, is charged in the crash killing 72-year old Bobby Francis Sr. on Floyd Road in Columbus. The accident happening Saturday, Nov. 5.

According to court testimony, Voss failed a field sobriety test and was determined unfit to operate a car.

Voss is being charged with driving under the influence, driving too closely and homicide by vehicle.

Dating back to 1986, Voss has had six DUI convictions from Harris County, Muscogee County, and also in the state of Alabama.

The latest conviction in January 2017, it is reported that Voss did have a valid drivers license at the time of the crash.

While on the stand, Columbus police telling the judge he is a danger to the Columbus community.

“It’s frightening, it is. Certainly, he did not want this to happen. He’s the type of individual who would not purposefully harm anybody. But that’s the danger when you drink and drive. Even if you are not at fault, you can cause an accident or be part of an accident that results in the death of another and this is exactly where you end up," said defense attorney, Susan Henderson.

Voss was reportedly driving South on Floyd Road, the victim was stopped in a turning lane when the crash occurred.

Investigators say victim’s signal was still on when they arrived on the scene. Francis was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he died.

Henderson says her client is devastated, and there is more to this case than just DUI’S.

“Sure the community hear the six DUI’S and that’s all they hear. But, there’s also a human being who is devastated by what happened on that day. This is a preliminary stage, there’s a lot of evidence to look at and preview and figure out what our game plan is at that point. Too early to tell," said Henderson.

There is reportedly body cam footage of the sobriety test performed shortly after the accident.

A blood test was also administered, although the results have not come back from GBI crime lab.

Voss remains in the Muscogee County Jail with no bond.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

If convicted, Voss could face one to 15 years in prison for the homicide by vehicle charge.

