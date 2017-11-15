Alabama top finalist for $1.6B Toyota, Mazda plant

Automaking companies Toyota and Mazda say there's a strong chance more jobs could be coming to the state of Alabama to lend a solution to what East Alabamians say is a growing economic issue of unemployment.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are desperately needing to go to work," says East Alabamian Stephen Bota. “They want to work.”

That solution coming in the form of a jointly operated automobile plant, which has a 50-50 chance of being built in Alabama according to the companies through CNN.

If the $1.6 billion plant calls Alabama it home, it will continue to contribute to the state’s automotive plant status. Around 300,000 cars are scheduled to be produced annually from the plant.

For a mother of three and new Alabama resident, Jessica Bodden, she says any type of job increase in her area has a significant impact on her families' lives.

“Its a very positive thing. whatever can help someone get a job in this economic strain is perfectly fine," says Bodden. “We just moved from Miami.”

Bodden says the economy played a big part in her decision to move to East Alabama.

“For what we pay for rent here, is how much we would pay for a one bedroom apartment in Miami," says Bodden. “Its an extremely big change.”

Alabama has a fifty-fifty shot at securing the deal, its only competitor is the state of North Carolina. Already, Alabama has beat out 8 other states to be a top contender on the list.

If the plant comes to Alabama, the plant is expected to be up and running by 2021.

