Man charged for hitting, killing Carver High Coach Pollard appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a Carver High School Coach appeared in court Tuesday morning.

William Cross,21, was charged with murder, auto theft by taking, homicide by vehicle in the first-degree and several other charges.

Cross has been in jail since May 2, 2016, after he allegedly stole an Audi and was chased by police on April 18, 2016.

According to police, he then ran a red light on Buena Vista Rd. and crashed into a car driven by 36-year-old David Pollard.

Pollard was a special education teacher and baseball coach at Carver High School.

Cross is charged with the following offenses:

Theft by vehicle - $10,000 bond

Homicide by vehicle - $100,000 bond

Murder - $300,000 bond

2 counts of disobeying traffic laws - $250 each bond

Wreckless driving - $1,000 bond

Speeding - $250 bond

No insurance - $600 bond

Failure to render - $1,000 bond

Suspended license - $1,000 bond

Obstruction of an officer - $1,000 bond

Failure to report an accident - $1,000 bond

2 counts of fleeing scene - $20,000 bond

