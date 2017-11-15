Man charged for hitting, killing Carver High Coach Pollard appea - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man charged for hitting, killing Carver High Coach Pollard appears in court

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
WIlliam Cross (Source: CPD) WIlliam Cross (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man arrested for a hit-and-run that killed a Carver High School Coach appeared in court Tuesday morning.

William Cross,21, was charged with murder, auto theft by taking, homicide by vehicle in the first-degree and several other charges.

Cross has been in jail since May 2, 2016, after he allegedly stole an Audi and was chased by police on April 18, 2016.

According to police, he then ran a red light on Buena Vista Rd. and crashed into a car driven by 36-year-old David Pollard.

Pollard was a special education teacher and baseball coach at Carver High School. 

Cross is charged with the following offenses:

  • Theft by vehicle - $10,000 bond
  • Homicide by vehicle - $100,000 bond
  • Murder - $300,000 bond
  • 2 counts of disobeying traffic laws - $250 each bond
  • Wreckless driving - $1,000 bond
  • Speeding - $250 bond
  • No insurance - $600 bond
  • Failure to render - $1,000 bond
  • Suspended license - $1,000 bond
  • Obstruction of an officer - $1,000 bond
  • Failure to report an accident - $1,000 bond
  • 2 counts of fleeing scene - $20,000 bond

