German, Italian Memorial Day recognized at Fort Benning Cemetery

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Fort Benning commemorated German and Italian Memorial Day at the Main Post Cemetery Wednesday morning.

The consul general of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Southeastern United States was the keynote speaker.

A total of 44 German and 7 Italian soldiers who were prisoners of war during World War II are buried at Fort Benning.

Each year, the post takes the time to reach out to the local German and Italian communities in recognition of that history.

Taps along with National Anthems of Germany, Italy, and the United States were played to honor the fallen soldiers.

