Feeding the Valley receives $10K donation from Atlanta company

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) – A local group helping feed those less fortunate in the Chattahoochee Valley gets a big helping hand.

Wednesday, Feeding the Valley Center in Midland was presented a surprise check of $10,000 to help them with the cost of food.

Care Source Center offered the donation. The group was founded in Atlanta and they travel across Georgia surveying areas that might need support feeding families.

Feeding the Valley was quite surprised and with their donation Wednesday, they say it couldn't have come at a better time.

“Can't thank the Care Source Center enough for this generous donation. It comes at the time of year where our inventory is very low because the demand is very high. We have a lot of partners that want to feed those meals to family's that are less fortunate for the holidays,” said Frank Sheppard, President and CEO of Feeding the Valley.

This is all a part of the Days of Caring Initiative. One in every 4 children needs a meal and Care Source Center and Feeding the Valley are doing all they can to change that.

