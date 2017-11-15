Roy Moore in Auburn for private fundraising event

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Alabama Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is in Auburn for a private fundraising event.

The private event is at a home on Cherokee Road from 5:30-7 p.m. CT.

The media is not allowed in the home for the event and it is an invitation-only event to offer Judge and Kayla Moore encouraging word to rally support for the candidate.

This event comes just a few hours after his attorney held a press conference in Birmingham vowing to fight back against allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore’s attorney saying he's never seen Roy Moore behave like he has been accused of.

He pressed that the most recent accuser lied when she said she had no contact with Moore after the alleged incident.

The lawyer recalled a divorce hearing involving the woman that Roy Moore heard as the circuit judge of Etowah County.

He then challenges the accuser on whether the yearbook note from Moore was legitimate.

Moore will face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in a special election on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.