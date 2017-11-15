Car catches fire at Publix parking lot on Bradley Park Drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An SUV burst into flames as one woman was going inside the grocery store at a busy North Columbus shopping center.

The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Publix parking lot on Bradley Park Drive.

According to The Columbus Fire Department, a woman driving a 2001 Chevy Trailblazer got out of her SUV to go inside the store. When she turned around, it was on fire.

When fire crews arrived to the scene, the SUV was fully involved and was a total loss. Huge flames and thick black smoke were seen in the area.

No injuries were reported and fire investigators are unsure what caused the fire.

