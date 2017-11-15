Mercy Med, local farmer's markets provide affordable healthy food options

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Mercy Med is working together with local farmer’s markets to help provide more affordable nutritious food for people in the community.

The pop-up markets will feature Elijah's Farm, Jenny Jack Sun Farm, KAE Farm, and Little Bit Farm along with cooking demonstrations led by Mercy Med staff.

Their goal is to improve the health of their patients and the community.

“What we are seeing today is only the beginning of something we want to carry on with these markets where we can what we know to be good desert create a bit of an oasis if you will, where our neighbors can walk to Mercy Med and have great access to healthy food,” said Billy Holbrook, Director of Development for Mercy Medical.

Market shoppers will also receive free recipe cards and a sample of produce from the UGA Extension.

Another event similar to this one will be hosted next Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.