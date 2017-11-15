All Access: Chambers County Rebels

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Two straight times the Chambers Academy Rebels made the AISA State Finals and two straight times they came away empty-handed.

They’re hoping third time’s the charm this Friday as we go Inside the Huddle with the Rebels as they prepare to bring home a championship in two days.

A bitter end to 2016 as Chambers Academy just one point short of a state title and for the second year in a row they left Troy with a runner-up trophy.

“The loss last year hurt, and we knew what we had to do to get here,” said Brinson Sheffield.

“It drove me personally, and I know it drove everybody else just to get better. All I can say is hopefully we come out on top this year because we’ve been working hard, we’ve been putting in the work necessary and hopefully, we can just get it done,” said Matthew Keebler, Senior Fullback /Defensive Lineman.

Now they’re back for a third shot at a championship.

Head coach Jason Allen said their reaction to the semifinal win was business-like not much celebration ask these players and you’ll see why.

“We’ve been in this same spot and we’ve got hype and we lost so we just have to take it as seriously as possible,” Brinson Sheffield, Senior Offensive/Defensive Line

“It’s not enough just to make it. We wanted to make it. We didn’t want to come up short and not even make it, but we’ve made it. We’ve made it to state, and it’s not a goal itself just to get there. We want to win,” said Keebler.

That business-like attitude is keeping them in check. They won’t let the stage get too big come Friday afternoon.

“We have to play like we played every game this season, just take it one game at a time and take care of business,” said Sheffield.

“We know what we have to do, we know how we have to execute and hopefully we can go out there and do what we need to do and play like we should and we’ll take care of business,” said Keebler.

Even though the desire to win is as strong as ever they’re still happy to get one more chance at a ring.

“It’s always awesome whenever you get to make it this far and have a chance to do what a lot of teams in the state really don’t get a chance to do, so it’s pretty awesome I think,” said Sheffield.

It’ll be even more awesome if they can bring home the hardware come Friday.

