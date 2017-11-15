Greater Columbus Fair hosts private event for special needs students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A special day at the Greater Columbus Fair Wednesday as organizers held a special event to make sure everyone enjoys what the fair has to offer.

A private event held Wednesday morning at the fair for special needs students and their families.

The group of students from the Muscogee County School District attended the invitation-only event. They enjoyed select rides, food, and loads of fun.

Thursday is WXTX Fox 54 dollar day with $1 admission and $1 per ride.

The Greater Columbus Fair at the Columbus Civic Center runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.