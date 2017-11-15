Greater Columbus Fair hosts private event for special needs stud - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Greater Columbus Fair hosts private event for special needs students

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)
(Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM) (Source: Denise Mosley/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A special day at the Greater Columbus Fair Wednesday as organizers held a special event to make sure everyone enjoys what the fair has to offer.

A private event held Wednesday morning at the fair for special needs students and their families.

The group of students from the Muscogee County School District attended the invitation-only event. They enjoyed select rides, food, and loads of fun.

Thursday is WXTX Fox 54 dollar day with $1 admission and $1 per ride.

The Greater Columbus Fair at the Columbus Civic Center runs through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly