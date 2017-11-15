Most Wanted: September 2017 drive-by shooting on Ewart Avenue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are on the lookout for a man they believe witnessed a murder and they need your help finding him.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for him involving a separate child cruelty case.

A blue cross baring Tekelia Johnson's name in gold letters stands in the ground where she was shot and killed September 3 on Ewart Avenue.

It serves as a constant reminder of the 19-year-old's untimely death during a drive-by shooting.

Corporal Paul Moody with the Columbus Police Department says that person is this man Aubrey Crittenden Jr.

CPD issued a wanted bolo for Crittenden naming him as a witness to the crime.

Moody says Crittenden may or may not be wearing the black patch over his right eye as seen in a prior mug shot, but what they do want you to focus on are his tattoos- "Death B4 Dishonor" on his neckline, "Loyalty" on the side of his neck, and a marijuana leaf with "Smoke Now" on his chest.

Crittenden also has several outstanding warrants in a separate case that happened at Farley Homes on Nina Street.

“He has cruelty to children in the third degree, criminal trespass, reckless conduct, and simple battery but he's wanted as a person of interest in this shooting,” said Cpl. Moody.

The family of Takelia Johnson is hoping for justice in the case. If you have any information about where Aubrey Crittenden Jr. may be, you're asked to contact Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

Columbus police also wanted to speak with Kaumane Ford in reference to the case before he was shot and killed.

