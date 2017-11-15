2 Smiths Station Panthers sign college scholarships with SEC schools

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – Wednesday was a big day for the girls track and field program at Smiths Station High School. Two Panther athletes signed college scholarships with SEC schools.

Alonie Sutton signed with Tennessee, while Kennedy Brown accepted the scholarship offer from Auburn.

Sutton and Brown will complete their senior seasons at Smiths Station this spring before heading off to continue their track careers at the collegiate level.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.