Top boxers in the Southeast visit Columbus for 'Sugar Bert National Qualifier'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some of the top amateur boxers in the southeast are in Columbus this weekend for the "Sugar Bert National Qualifier."

Olympic-style amateur boxers will be competing at the Trade Center through Sunday.

Boxers are getting registered today and will start competing on Friday.



"Money Powell IV,” a pro boxer from Fort Mitchell, AL will be among the celebrity guests at this weekend's qualifier.

The public is invited to watch the matches, which begin at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10.

For more information about Sugar Bert Boxing, click here.

