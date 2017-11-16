Man ID'd in deadly shooting on Winston Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed that a man was shot and killed Thursday morning.

Steve Phillips, 30, was shot and killed on Winston Road. This marks the 37th homicide of the year.

The victim was also an eyewitness who testified against a convicted murderer four months ago.

Lt. Greg Touchberry with Columbus police says it's not uncommon to hear shots fired in this area. He says most times people don't call it into police.

Phillips’ mother-in-law lives in this neighborhood. She says Thursday was a little different than others.

"It was quiet, I didn't hear anything. I went to bed about 3:00 this morning and my TV was on low and I didn't hear a gunshot,” said Cynthia Garner, resident, and mother-in-law.

It's not confirmed if the shooting death of Phillips happened this morning.

Investigators are continuing to go door to door looking for answers and clues in this investigation.

Steve Phillips testified back in July in Kevin Henderson's murder trial, saying he saw Henderson shoot Chad Herring in the head while they were in a car in 2014. Columbus police have not said if they believe Phillips' testimony was related to his death.

So far, no suspects have been identified or named in this case. Call police at 706-653-3400 if you have any information about this case.

