CPD makes arrest connected to 3 arson fires

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have made an arrest connected to a string of arson fires Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The person arrested was connected to the car fire in the Publix parking lot on Bradley Park, Chase Homes fire on 2nd Ave. and the fire on 16th Street.

These cases are under investigation, check back for more updates.

