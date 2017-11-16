CPD investigating shooting on 15th St.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating another shooting.

That one happening on the 1400 block of 15th Street early Thursday morning. There were seven victims in that shooting, according to police reports.

The extent of their injuries if any are unknown at this point and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting please call police at (706) 653-3100.

