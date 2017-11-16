Phenix City officer in May fatal OIS ID'd, new details released

We are now getting new details on what led to an officer-involved shooting in May 2017 in Phenix City.

Cedric Mifflin is the man Phenix City police say led them on a high-speed chase ending in a deadly shooting.

According to District Attorney Ken Davis, when the chase came to a stop, officer Michael Seavers fired 15 shots at Cedric Mifflin's car.

Davis says the incident started because police heard loud music then noticing a seat belt violation.

“They were going to make a stop for failure to wear a seat-belt, the individual fled at a high speed that moment,” Davis says.

An autopsy report shows Mifflin had 8 gunshot wounds.

“Officer Seavers fired from both the front, the side, and back of the vehicle,” Davis says.

A Russell County grand jury found the shooting by the officer was justified.

The day after the incident, Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith said the officer who fired the shots would be on paid leave until the investigation is over.

Not identifying Seavers as the officer at that time, Chief Smith would only say the officer was a veteran with the department

On Thursday, the chief says he can’t comment on the case because the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took it over from day one.

ALEA says they will forward our request for the dash and body camera footage in this case to their legal department.

Even though the case has been cleared by a grand jury doesn’t necessarily mean it’s closed.

“Whether there will be civil litigation or the justice department might look into this matter I can’t answer those questions," Davis says.

News Leader 9's East Alabama Bureau Chief Parker Branton has been in contact with the Mifflin family and at this time they have no comment on whether they will seek action against the city of Phenix City or the Phenix City Police Department.

We have also reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for the body and dash camera footage from the incident, and our request has been denied.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.