Rothschild Middle School student arrested for having gun in locker

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School District received a report that an unloaded gun was found in a student’s locker at a middle school.

According to the Muscogee County School District, around 3:00 p.m. ET an unloaded gun was found in a Rothschild Middle School student’s locker.

All students and staff are safe. The report of a gun on campus was made by students to the school administration.

The student was arrested and taken into Columbus police custody.

