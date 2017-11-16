East Alabama man creates coat rack to help those in need

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – An East Alabama man is challenging other small business owners to help the needy stay warm and cozy this winter.

Jeff McDonald says his wife came up with the idea to put up a sign and coat rack outside their nursery on 14th Street in Phenix City.

The sign reads 'need a coat take one..have a coat leave one'.

“We see a lot of streetwalkers her at the nursery and every year we give out our own personal jackets. Basically, we take any coat donations and we put it out there. If you need a coat you take one and if you got something to leave you leave one,” said Jeff McDonald, owner of John Nursery.

McDonald says Thursday is day two of the project and so far, they've given away about dozen jackets already.

He says he'd love to see other businesses get involved.

