Columbus man killed, 3 injured in Thursday morning Dothan crash

DOTHAN, AL (WTVM) – A two-vehicle crash at 9:45 a.m. Thursday has claimed the life of a Columbus man and injured three others.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 44-year-old Christopher Ryan Luby was fatally injured when the 2016 Jeep Wrangler in which he was a passenger was struck by a 2005 Ford truck driven by Hollis Ritter, of Newville.

John Dalelio, driver of the Wrangler, along with 41-year-old Bruce Ryan Berreth, of Columbus, and 36-year-old Randal Dean Ketchum, of Smiths Station, were transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 431 just south of Abbeville. Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.

