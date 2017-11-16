Broken concrete on railroad track raises concerns for Columbus drivers

Driving across the railroad tracks on Woodruff Avenue in East Columbus is raising concerns for drivers.

Broken concrete along the road is causing traffic to come close to a complete stop, which could be dangerous for those driving at high speeds.

There are no street signs to warn drivers.

The city says that they have received multiple complaints about the broken concrete, which led to some of the track being filled in since Tuesday, but drivers are still concerned about possibly getting into an accident.

One resident says she was almost rear-ended while crossing and says it can be scary on her way to work.

"There’s nothing here to show that it was broken up. And it was a very steep dip, where if you’re driving a low sitting vehicle, that you really have to stop and take your time to cross the area," says Denise Cambridge.

We reached out to the Central of Georgia Railway and left a message to find out the next step in the process of getting this road repaired.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.