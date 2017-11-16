SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting hosts 24-hour radiothon for a good c - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SEGMENT: Davis Broadcasting hosts 24-hour radiothon for a good cause

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Davis Broadcasting of Columbus is hosting its 31st annual 24-hour radiothon starting Friday at 6 p.m. ET. and it is all for a good cause.

Greg Davis Jr., Director of Sales and Marketing with Davis Broadcasting stopped by News Leader 9 with more on the radiothon.

The radiothon starts at 6 p.m. ET Friday on Foxie 105, K92.7, PRAISE 100.7, and WOKS 1340AM.

Everyone should call in and help our local kids have a good Christmas.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly