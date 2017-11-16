Tractor-trailer driver charged with homicide in July crash

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – A driver of a tractor-trailer has been charged with homicide following a July crash in Phenix City that killed five people.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 51-year-old Kenneth Cathey of Phenix City was charged with five counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Cathey was driving a Mack tractor-trailer on July 18 around 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 80 about 10 miles west of Phenix City when a Nissan Rogue driven by 32-year-old Carrie Jones collided with the tractor-trailer.

Four passengers in the Nissan were killed: 58-year-old Judy Madere, 58-year-old Trudy Hebert, and two children ages 4 and 7, all of Albany, LA.

Cathey is being held in the Russell County Jail.

