CSU women's soccer leaves for TN and regional finals

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – They've come close to winning it all— national runners-up two years ago, semifinalists last year.

The Columbus State women's soccer teams are ready to take the next step on what they hope is the road to a third straight Final Four.

It was time to hit the road Thursday morning for Jefferson City, Tennessee to face host Carson-Newman in the Southeastern Regional soccer finals.

The Cougars have just three juniors and two seniors on the roster— a young team that has legit shot at fulfilling championship dreams.

The Cougars face Carson-Newman in the Southeast Regional finals at 7 p.m. ET with the winner facing either West Florida or Lee University in the national quarterfinals on Sunday in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

