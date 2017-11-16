Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

According to police, 16-year-old Preston Boggs was last seen in the area of Walnut Street on November 2.

Boggs was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

Boggs is described as 6’3’’ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

If you have any information on Preston’s whereabouts please contact 911 or (706) 653-3449.

