Missing 16-year-old Columbus boy found

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A missing boy has been located, according to The Columbus Police Department.

Before be found Monday evening, 16-year-old Preston Boggs was last seen in the area of Walnut Street on November 2.

Columbus police would like to thank the public for helping find Boggs, who was found and in good health.

