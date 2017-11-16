New steakhouse restaurant under construction in Ladonia

LADONIA, AL (WTVM) – Folks in Russell and Lee County will soon have a new restaurant to try.

T-Bones Steakhouse and Grill is still under construction along Highway 80 in Ladonia.

It's located in the space previously occupied by a Piggly Wiggly.

We do not yet know an exact date on when the restaurant will open its doors to the public.

