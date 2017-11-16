Specialized medical soldiers return home after Puerto Rico relief efforts

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – A warm welcome home as family and friends held their loved ones tight after weeks of being away.

For Newlywed Shelby Butcher, she says her husband's return home means even more, after his second deployment within the 7 months they’ve been married.

"You don't realize how much you miss your spouse until they are away for a really long time," said Shelby.

Shelby's husband, Private Second-Class Tim Butcher is one of the 115 specialized medical soldiers returning with the 14th Combat Support Hospital and Preventive Medicine Detachment to Fort Benning, after their two-month mission to Puerto Rico to help with environmental and medical efforts from the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind.

Their duties included servicing emergency medicine, patient administration, two intensive care units, a specialty unit, triage, pharmacy, behavioral health, radiology, operation room, and evacuation services.

The CSH soldiers treated 1,777 patients and 57 surgeries were performed.

