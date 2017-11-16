National Infantry Museum President to retire

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The National Infantry Museum Foundation getting new leadership at the turn of the new year.

The President of the museum— Greg Camp is announcing his retirement. Camp has been with the foundation for 15 years and serving as the Vice President for 13 years before becoming President.

Camp’s replacement will be Pete Jones who has just retired from the U.S. Army after a 32-year military career.

