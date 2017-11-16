20 arrested in child exploitation sting indicted on federal charges

MACON, GA (WTVM) – The 20 men who were arrested in an undercover child exploitation investigation have been officially indicted by a federal grand jury.

United States Attorney G.F. Peterman III announced Thursday that a federal grand jury returned indictments, officially charging 20 men with the attempted online enticement of a minor.

This charge carries a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence and a maximum term of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, up to a lifetime term of supervised release, and mandatory sex offender registration.

“Operation Hidden Guardian” was a five-day proactive effort centered in Columbus. The arrestees, ranging from age 22 to 55, traveled from areas around Columbus with the intent to meet a child for sex.

Some of the occupations of those arrested included forklift driver, mechanic, car wash attendant, military instructor, electrician, school custodian, research assistant and several were unemployed.

The goal of this operation was to arrest people who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex. The operation also targeted those who are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor.

The following were arrested and charged in Muscogee County as part of “Operation Hidden Guardian:”

Austin Pierce, 26, of Columbus - Car wash attendant

Reginald Crowell, 36, of Pittsview, AL – Unemployed

Jonathan Jenkins, 23, of Columbus – Treatment Operator

Brian Cocoran, 42, of Columbus – Unemployed

Ji Won Kim, 26, of Atlanta – Unemployed

Derrick Smalls, 38, of Phenix City, AL – Military instructor

Robert Moore, 31, of Ladonia, AL – Tech Specialist

Collis Eaton, 48, of Midway, AL – Electrician

Kenneth Jordan, 29, of Columbus – Research assistant

Edwin Nieves, 55, of Columbus – Customer Service worker

Ke Song, 24, of Auburn, AL – Student

Christopher McGowan, 32, of Mechanicsburg, PA – Industrial Mechanic

Jarrod Long, 27, of Columbus – City Maintenance Worker

Jimmy Cobb, 35, of Columbus – Mechanic

Uthemes Taylor, 30, of Columbus – Forklift Driver

Michael Everett, 22, of Columbus – Unemployed

Harold Bates, 35, of Selma, AL – Pipe welder

Dereck Weldon, 30, of Columbus – Unemployed

Gary Whitfield, 28, of Columbus – Unemployed

William Pruitt, 48, of Franklin, NC – School custodian

Eric Menefee, 50, of Opelika, AL – Unemployed

An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. Each person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

