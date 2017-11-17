Columbus church helps community with free turkey giveaway

A Columbus church will give away free turkeys to the community Saturday, Nov. 18.

Holsey Chapel CME Church will hand out more than 150 turkeys to families at the Allen Page III building located directly next to the church on 8th Street.

The giveaway begins at 9 a.m. Tickets will be distributed beginning at 8:45 a.m. on a first come, first served basis. Holsey Chapel urges guests to arrive early, as last year’s line began forming at 6 a.m.

Holsey Chapel CME Church is located at 718 8th St. Columbus, GA.

