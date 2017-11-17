Asteroid named after Auburn University professor

An Auburn University professor now has an asteroid named after him.

Masatoshi Hirabayashi, an Aerospace Engineering professor, was honored with the asteroid naming at a conference in Uruguay earlier this year.

The assistant professor’s asteroid was discovered at an observatory in Australia back in 1981. Hirabayashi says his research on comets was a factor in the selection of his asteroid name.

He says he will travel to Israel next year to observe the asteroid himself.

