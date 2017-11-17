FIRST TO ALERT: Rain moves in for the weekend. Latest timing here.

(WTVM) - Temperatures are cold this morning but will be close to your seasonable norm this afternoon as we top out near 70 under sunny skies.

The weekend brings some weather changes. We'll stay mostly dry through Saturday but after 6 PM we'll be watching for a line of showers to push into the area. The coverage will be at 20-40% through early Sunday morning. By 6 AM Sunday showers will be out to our east and temperatures will see a dip. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s but the upper 50s on Sunday. Monday morning will also bring widespread frost potential with many near freezing.

Going into the rest of Thanksgiving week you can expect the weather to be mostly dry with clouds around each day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s by Tuesday and take us through Black Friday. There's a slight rain chance on Friday - stay tuned for any changes!

