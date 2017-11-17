SEGMENT: Soldier Marathon makes final run Saturday - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Soldier Marathon makes final run Saturday

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
A tradition in Columbus and Fort Benning supporting local military causes is coming to an end.

The annual Soldier Marathon, which is held each November will make its final run this weekend.

Cecil Cheves, the marathon’s race director, explains that the proceeds from the race benefit military organizations such as the National Infantry Museum, House of Heroes, and more.

The Soldier Marathon race begins Saturday, Nov. 18 at the National Infantry Museum.

