Callaway Gardens' Fantasy in Lights officially open for the Holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights is now open to the public.

Fantasy in Lights is National Geographic’s Top 10 light Displays. During the event, you can meet holiday characters and drive through the "dazzling illuminated forest.”

This event is from Nov. 17 through Jan. 6.

To purchase tickets, click here.

