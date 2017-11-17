Phenix City family asking for help after daughter was victim in a hit-and-run

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Family members of a Phenix City woman are looking for help after their daughter was hit by a driver Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Summerville Road and the corner of 46th Street.

Stephannie Howard, 27, was walking back toward her home that night when family members say they heard a loud boom and saw Howard laying on the yellow lines in the middle of the road.

“I can't believe somebody would hit somebody and leave them for dead on the road," says Ramona Howard-Vigen, the mother of the victim.

According to the mother, Stephannie laid helpless as her daughter’s father lifted her off the road. The mother says daughter's injuries are so severe that she will have to learn how to walk again.

“Her ankles are fractured, her knee has two rods in, her pelvis was crushed, her back was crushed, she has screws and rods in the front and the back," Howard-Vigen says.

Stephannie Howard is spending her 4th day in ICU – the family is asking the people in the Chattahoochee Valley to be on the lookout for any signs of who might have hit their daughter.

“Take responsibility, we are mad, we are mad because of that because they left here there for dead," says Howard-Vigen.

If you have any information on who hit Stephannie Howard Tuesday night, you are asked to call the Phenix City Police Department.

