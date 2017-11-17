Rothschild Middle School student brings gun, loaded magazine to school for 'self-defense'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – New details are underway after a Rothschild Middle School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.

According to a police report, on Nov. 16 an officer was called to the school regarding a student with a gun.

The principal was notified by three students who told her that another student had a gun inside his locker. The principal then went to the student’s locker and looked inside the book bag and located a black handgun and a magazine with seven Luger rounds.

Police say that the student found a box at his uncle’s house with the gun inside. He then told police that he was being bullied by an unknown man and that he brought the gun to school for self-defense.

Students were not made aware of the situation, but parents were notified in a timely manner.

Parents are hoping that people are more responsible when storing their weapons.

"These children are real smart. They know were you keep stuff. And I suggest that if you do have weapons like that. i would suggest that you be more responsible," says Willie Ferguson.

The student says that he realized he should not have brought it to school and was leaving it in his locker to take it back home.

He was arrested for possession of a handgun by a minor and carrying or possession of a firearm at school. There were no injuries reported.

The student was taken to the Columbus Regional Youth Detention Center.

