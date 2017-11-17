Columbus man pleads not guilty to 2015 murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s been two years since Marcus Bowden was found shot to death along Cusseta Road in Columbus, but the man suspected of firing the fatal shot appeared in court on Friday.

Twenty-four-year-old Demartre Harris’ attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf this morning at an arraignment docket hearing.

He faces several charges, including murder.

Police say two others have also been charged.

Anthony Seldon and Niagra Thomas are accused of hindering the investigation.

