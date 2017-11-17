Columbus city official named to state of Georgia task force

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has created a task force to review the 2018 International Building Code.

Chief Building Official for the Columbus Consolidated Government, John Hudgison announced his selection for the task force in a tweet Friday, Nov. 17.

Glad to announce that I have been selected by @GA_DCA to be on the IBC Task Force to start working on adoption of the 2018 IBC in Georgia pic.twitter.com/R4QmHfSy2t — John Hudgison CBO (@CCGCBO) November 17, 2017

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is replacing the current 2012 edition of the Institutional Building Code with the 2018 version to serve as the State Minimum Standard Code.

Hudgison will represent the Building Officials Association of Georgia on the task force, which will begin its work in December 2017.

Hudgison has been in his current role with the Columbus Consolidated Government since 2015.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.