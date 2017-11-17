MercyMed of Columbus receives $30K+ from Headquarter Nissan to continue serving community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – MercyMed in Columbus was a part of a check presentation from Headquarter Nissan Friday morning.

A check for more than $30,000 was presented to assist the facility in continuing serving those in the community.

All proceeds were raised through Headquarter Nissan’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament that was held back in October.

"We love to make an immediate impact. We did House of Heroes the year before. If you go down to 2nd Avenue it's a bank they turned into a place. It's fantastic. Everybody that's looking at this go down there and take a look at it and you'll be very surprised at the work they are doing down there," says Terry Bell, General Manager of Headquarter Nissan.

Bell says serving the community is what it is all about.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.