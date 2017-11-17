2 suspects sentenced in string of armed robberies around Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Two of 12 charged with a rash of armed robberies across the tri-city were sentenced in Superior Court Friday.

Aquarius Nelson and Devonte Howard both sentenced to 20 years with 11 to serve and five years of probation for their role in armed robberies between 2014 and 2015.

The robberies occurred mainly at gas stations and even robbed customers inside some of their businesses over a two-month time span.

They also have to pay thousands of dollars of restitution to the various places of business.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.