News Leader 9 participates in Lakewood Elementary career fair

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It was a fun day for students at Lakewood Elementary in Phenix City on Friday.

Every year the school holds a career day the day before Thanksgiving break.

News Leader 9 was honored to participate and we pulled out all the stops with morning reporter Marla Spence, the Mobile Alert Center, WTVM’s live truck and our drone- Sky Alert-9 were all there.

People representing other career fields and even the mayor of Phenix City dropped by to participate.

