New CSU mural shines light on Columbus landmarks

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students and volunteers at Columbus State unveiled a new mural to shine a light on the spirit of Columbus.

The name of the Mural is 'What The Water Gave Us' and it shows key landmarks in Columbus like the Clock Tower on the CSU campus and the water as a connecting piece and trains.

The paint is expected to last decades.

The main takeaway is to give the students a mural that encourages a bright future.

Participant, Rachel Ware says, "We're leaving our mark on the school. This paint is going to last for 20 years. Students in the future will see this wonder who made and it's really special to be a part of something like that."

It took about eight weeks for the students of the art club and volunteers to complete the mural.

Students and alumni from all over came out to view the masterpiece.

